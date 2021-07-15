 Skip to main content
Alice (Storm) O'Connor

JACKSONVILLE, Florida - The family of Alice (Storm) O'Connor, formerly of Windsor, Illinois, will have a memorial at the American Legion Hall, 1300 Main St., Windsor, Illinois on August 14, 1021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Alice passed away in Jacksonville, Florida on February 3, 2020. Please join us to share a fond memory of Alice.

