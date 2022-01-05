GREENUP — Allan Lee Rathe, age 74, of Greenup, IL, passed away at 7:30 p.m. – Saturday, January 1, 2022, at HSHS St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) – Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Mt. Zion (Block) Church, Hazel Dell Road, Greenup, IL, with Pastor Roger Songer officiating. Burial will be in the Block Cemetery with full military rites by the Cumberland County Veterans Association. Visitation will be held one hour before the service in the church.

In loving memory of Allan, memorials may be made to the Oblong Children's Christian Home, 4094 E. 1050th Ave, Oblong, IL, 62449. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home - Bishop Chapel in Greenup, IL. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Allan is survived by wife of 51 years, Judy Rathe of Greenup, IL; children: Ted (Laura) Rathe of Neoga, IL, and Juli (Larry "Moose") Bishop of Greenup, IL; grandchildren: James (Genna) Prather, Theo Rathe, Carter Rathe and Jerik Bishop; great-grandchildren: Levi Prather and Abbie Prather; brother, Bob Rathe of Waltonville, IL; father and mother-in-law, Gene and June Easton of Greenup, IL; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marge Henderson; and a brother, Doug Rathe.

Allan was born on January 4, 1947, in Mattoon, IL, the son of Theodore and Opal (Carter) Rathe. He married Judy Easton on June 20, 1970, at the First Presbyterian Church in Greenup, IL. He graduated from Mattoon High School in 1965, and served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Air Force from 1966 until his honorable discharge in 1969.

Allan retired from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston after 26 years, where he served in Grounds and as Recycling Coordinator. He was a member and Deacon of the Mt Zion (Block) Church south of Greenup. He was a proud member of the Greenup American Legion Post #566, where he served as the Adjutant, the Cumberland County VFW, and the Land of Lincoln Model A Club. Allan was a former 4-H leader for the Liberty Hill Rangers and a former member of the Cumberland County Fair Board.

He enjoyed traveling with his wife and grandchildren, tinkering with his Model A, fishing and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.