WINDSOR — Allen "Lee" Slater, 90, of Windsor, IL passed away at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at home.
Lee was born on August 23, 1930, in Pana, the son of John and Mildred Slater. Lee grew up in Windsor, graduating from Windsor High School in 1948, he was a star basketball player. After graduation, Lee attended Millikin University before marrying Elizabeth Kays, his high school sweetheart, in 1949. Lee joined the family business, Windsor Supply Co., where he worked building and remodeling homes. He built many homes in and around the Windsor area, including the Slater Subdivision. Lee retired as an owner of Windsor Supply Co. after 65 years.
Lee was a volunteer fireman and later served on the Board of Directors for the Windsor Fire Department. He proudly kept his badge in his billfold the rest of his life. He also served on the Shelby County State Bank Board of Directors for many years. Lee was known to be a generous benefactor to many local causes. He was an adventurous entrepreneur. Lee loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed working in the family garden.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, to whom he was married to for 71 years; daughters: Pam (Gene) Uptmor, Sandy (Clay) Hopkins and Jill (Stephen) Roy. He leaves four granddaughters and ten great-grandchildren whom he dearly loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and one granddaughter.
Private family services will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor with Pastor Rena Whitcher officiating. Burial will take place in Windsor Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Lee's name to the Windsor United Methodist Church, the Windsor Fire Department or Sarah Bush Lincolnland Hospice and mailed to Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, 207 N. Oak, Windsor, IL 61957. Arrangements are in the care of Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor.
