CHARLESTON — Alpha Lee, 104, of Charleston, IL, passed away Monday, December 13, 2022, at the Villas of Holly Brook in Charleston, IL. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston, IL.

Alpha was born October 6, 1918, in Hutton Twp the daughter of Leonard and Clara (Abernathy) Ingram. She married W. Wayne Sherwood on February 14, 1942 and he preceded her in death on January 9, 1945. She then spent 71 wonderful years with Leland "Bus" Lester Lee whom she married on July 1, 1950. He preceded her in death on November 7, 2021.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Juanita Sherwood of Charleston, IL; granddaughters: Anne (Rick) Hank of Santa Clara, CA, and Becky (Chris) Kline of White City, OR; great-grandchildren: Rick and Kate Hank and Ava Kline; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert Sherwood; and two brother: Lowell and John Ingram.

Alpha graduated from Charleston High School class of 1938. She attended North Side Baptist Church and was a member of the Coles County Ladies Home Extension. Her love for flowers and gardening showed when her fresh home-grown strawberries were for sale. She was a fabulous cook who people attached to because of her caring and loving demeanor. Her biggest pride in life was her family. She was close with her nieces and nephews and took special pride in being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her.