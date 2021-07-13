CHARLESTON – Alva Harold Moss, age 97 of Charleston, Illinois has set out on the next stage of his journey, following his death on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Visitation will be from 10:00 until noon on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. The funeral will begin at noon on Thursday at the funeral chapel with burial and military rites to follow in the Arcola Cemetery in Arcola, Illinois. Memorials may be made to Kemp Church of Christ or to a charity of the donor's preference and may be left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Harold was born October 25, 1923, in Douglas County, Illinois a son of the late Alva Theodore and Nancy Elizabeth (Cuppy) Moss. He married Hester Hurley in 1944 and following her death in 1968, he married Mary Ellen (Carr) Emerick on August 30, 1969. She preceded him in death on January 8, 2017. He is survived by two daughters: Peggy Moss of Keokuk, Iowa and Sharon Moss of Iowa City, Iowa, and a son, Dennis Moss of Ft. Collins, Colorado; four stepsons: Michael Emerick (Sandy) of Nolensville, Tennessee, Donald Emerick (Blanche) of Middleton, Wisconsin, William Emerick (Carma) of West Lafayette, Indiana, John Emerick (Linda) of Santa Barbara, California; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild. In addition to both wives, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Clifford Emerick, and five siblings.

Harold was a lifelong farmer and a World War II Army Air Force Veteran.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Harold's complete obituary or to leave condolences for his family.