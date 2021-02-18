MATTOON — Alvie Denning, age 87, of Mattoon, IL peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his loving wife and daughter on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
A funeral service in his honor will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, February 22, 2021 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Reverend Derald Doughty will officiate. A committal service will immediately take place in Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.
Alvie was born on August 17, 1933 in Hickman, KY to the late James O. and Hattie L. (McClanahan) Denning. He married Mary B. Boswell on August 7, 1951 in Charleston, MO. He is survived by his wife, Mary Denning of Mattoon, IL; children: Terry D. Denning and wife Vicki of Mattoon, IL, Jack L. Denning and wife Kanda of Sun City West, AZ, Anthony P. Denning of West Chicago, IL, Mary "Alice" Amant of Lockport, IL; grandchildren: Nick, Christin, Laurial, Damon, Danielle "Dani", Meghan, Barak, Mikayla "KK", Heartley, Elijah "Eli", Garrett; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Sylvia I. Houston of Pacific, MO. He is preceded in death by brothers, J.W. Denning, Francis Denning; sisters: Eva James, Lena Fagan, Edna Zook, Mildred Denning; daughter, Barbara A. Willoughby; son-in-law, Richard S. Willoughby; and grandson, Austin Denning.
Alvie enjoyed his career as a truck driver for JB Hunt, PTO Driver Leasing, and Inmont Corporation. He was a member of Chicago Truck Drivers Union, International Brotherhood of Teamster Local 710, and a dedicated committee member for union negotiations. Alvie also belonged to Mattoon Area Family YMCA, Exercise Club, and volunteered for The Salvation Army.
As an extensive traveler, Alvie explored numerous countries: Germany, Netherlands, France, Austria, Singapore, and Malaysia. Additionally, he traveled to all fifty United States. He loved country music and played Hawaiian steel guitar.
Alvie was a family man, devoted husband, and proud father and grandfather. He took great pride in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered by those he touched and deeply missed by all.
Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.
