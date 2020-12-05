SULLIVAN — Alyne Virginia Eaton-Moxley, 87, of Sullivan, passed away, 10:05 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at NHC Healthcare Hendersonville, TN.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held one hour before the services. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services. Burial will be in Keller Cemetery, Lovington. Memorials may be made to the Southern Baptist Church, Sullivan.

Alyne was born January 21, 1933, in Fountain Run, KY; the daughter of Orion and Ruby May (Short) Robinson. She married Eual Thomas Eaton in 1950; he preceded her in death in 1978. She later married Norman Moxley; he preceded her in death in 1988. Alyne was a member of the Southern Baptist Church in Sullivan. She enjoyed attending church and spending time with her grandson.

Alyne is survived by her son, Larry W. (Cindy) Eaton of Hendersonville, TN; grandson, Thomas Eaton of Houston,TX; step-son, Jim (Linda) Moxley of Dunn; sisters, Flossie Risley of Arthur and Joyce Diener of Mattoon. She is also survived by two step-grandchildren.

Alyne was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, one daughter, Vicky and one sister.

