Amanda Jo Poitevint

Amanda was a graduate of Taylorville High School Class of 1998 and attended Lincolnland College. She worked several years in childcare in Springfield and was currently employed at Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign. Amanda will be remembered as a great people person who had a very good heart. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys and St Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed arts, crafts and reading. She especially loved her nephew whom she affectionately referred to as "Punk." Amanda will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.