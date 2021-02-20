CHAMPAIGN — Amanda Jo Poitevint, age 40, of Champaign, IL passed away on February 16, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign, IL.
Amanda was born on April 19, 1980 in Springfield, IL the daughter of James R. and Peggy Jo (Crowe) Poitevint.
Survivors include her mother, Peggy Jo Poitevint; brother, Derek Poitevint; nephew, Austin Poitevint; aunts: Barbara (Mark) Elrod, Patricia (Willis) Oller, Sandra Yeoman, Jackie (James) Tyson, Bobbie Harrell, Brenda Griffin; uncles: Gary Crowe and Wayne Poitevint; and numerous cousins. Amanda was preceded in death by her father; cousin, Chad Elrod; and grandparents, Ottis and Anita Crowe and James and Agnes Poitevint.
Amanda was a graduate of Taylorville High School Class of 1998 and attended Lincolnland College. She worked several years in childcare in Springfield and was currently employed at Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign. Amanda will be remembered as a great people person who had a very good heart. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys and St Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed arts, crafts and reading. She especially loved her nephew whom she affectionately referred to as "Punk." Amanda will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by services at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home, Mattoon, IL. Burial will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her honor may be given to The Hour House, 635 Division Street, Charleston, Illinois 61920. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
