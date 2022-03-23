Amy J. McGinness

Amy earned a Bachelor's degree in Organizational and Professional Development from Eastern Illinois University, in Charleston, and was employed at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign for the past 13 years, most recently as the Real Estate and Business Operations Specialist in the Real Estate Services department. She was an avid Illini basketball fan and had a Big 10 game on whenever she could. She liked to keep active herself by running, hiking, and cycling, and preferred relaxing outdoors as well, watching the sunset from the patio, or having a drink by the fire pit. She was always updating the look of her home and her wardrobe, enjoying landscaping, home decorating, and fashion. Amy will be remembered by her family as determined, independent, on-the-go, and as a fiercely loving force to be reckoned with.