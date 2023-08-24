Oct. 26, 1962 - Aug. 22, 2023

MATTOON — Amy Jonee Summers of Mattoon, IL, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, August 28, 2023, at The First Christian Church, 1600 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938; Tracy Edwards will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held Sunday evening, August 27, 2023, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at The First Christian Church.

Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938, is in charge of services.

Amy was born on October 26, 1962, in Hidalgo, IL, to George W. and Janice C. (Cummins) Easton. She married her devoted husband, Keith W. Summers, on November 22, 1988; he survives and resides in Mattoon, IL. They shared five children together: Kent C. Summers and wife Jamie of Mattoon, IL, K. Christopher Summers of Mattoon, IL, Jeremiah S. Summers and wife Angelie, of Taylors, SC, Keaton C. Summers and wife Marci of Trilla, IL, Shea E. Tuninga and husband Riley of Dover, DE; seven grandchildren: Emery L., Kieran C. Summers of Mattoon, IL, Kai D. Summers of Taylors, SC, Kanaan C., McKenna E., Madeline E. Summers of Trilla, IL, Easton R. Tuninga of Dover, DE, and two more on the way; one brother, Greg Easton and wife Patty of Pensacola, FL; three sisters: Jenny Mora and husband David of Jupiter, FL, Andrea Eliasson and husband Brian of Greenville, SC, Jessica Edwards and husband Tracy of Young Harris, GA; many nieces and nephews, and her parents.

In the late 1980s, Amy worked as the Customer Satisfaction Director for K.C. Summers in Mattoon, IL, where she met her husband, Keith. They shared many wonderful memories traveling with and spending time with their growing family. Being a mother brought Amy so much joy and her love and passion her family was evident. Always active, Amy loved to bike and run. She loved riding horses, painting and doing pottery, and was most happy, taking care of her family and tending to her lovely garden.

Amy was a ray of light whose beauty was exuded inside and out, often thought of as a true angel on this earth. With her everlasting impact, Amy leaves behind a legacy of elegance, strength, and Christian kindness to everyone she met.

In her memory, the family would welcome those attending to bring any photos of their beloved Amy.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with her family.