June 13, 2000 - July 24, 2022

MATTOON — Anakin Lawrence Feuerborn, age 22, of Mattoon, passed away at 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Memorial services honoring his life will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Dickinson officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Anakin was born on June 13, 2000, in Springfield, IL, the son of Daniel Feuerborn and Carrin Leigh (Nolte) Abbott.

Survivors include his parents, Daniel and Jen Feuerborn of St. Louis, MO, and Carrin and Doug Abbott of Charleston, IL; brother, Hayden Feuerborn; step-brothers: Samuel and Lucas Abbott; fiancee, Kalee Kasey; grandparents, John and Lucy Inyart, Carol Abbott, and Marlene Feuerborn; great-grandparent, Norman Nolte; aunts and uncles; and numerous cousins.

Anakin was preceded in death by grandfathers: Lawrence Feuerborn and Albert Abbott; great-grandmother, Grace Nolte; and great-grandfather, Herbert "Bucky" Feuerborn.

Anakin was a valued employee at Walmart. Anakin loved music, anime, science fiction, and superheroes. He had no fear, and he enjoyed many adventures, including: boating, whitewater rafting, skiing, and horseback riding. Anakin loved animals, especially his dogs, Darby and Ella, and his cats, Coco, Sora, and Riku. Anakin will be remembered for his loving and generous heart of gold. He loved spending time with his fiance, family, and friends. Anakin will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor may be given to the Effingham Humane Society. (https://effinghamcountyhumanesociety.org/) Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.