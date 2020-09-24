× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARSHALL, IL — Andrew J. “Drew” Keown, 21, of Marshall, IL passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at his home.

Drew was born March 1, 1999 at Charleston, IL, the son of Kevin and Stephanie Keown.

Surviving are his parents of Marshall; a brother, Ethan Keown; grandparents: Ron and Barb Maley of Auburn and Frank and Karen Keown of Charleston; aunts and uncles: Derek and Julie Maley, Chris and Alison Maley and Jeff and Kay Endsley; cousins: Courtney Maley, Katlyn Maley, William Maley, Bailey Staggs, Chase Staggs, Megan (Evan) Stoltz and Madi Endsley.

A 2017 graduate of Marshall High School he later received an associate degree at from Vincennes University. Following Vincennes University, he attended Middle Tennessee State University. In high school he participated in band, soccer and cross country. During his time at Vincennes University he was in the pep band and at MTSU he was in the Blue Marching Band.

Drew loved soccer, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Fighting Illini and the Indianapolis Colts and was always the most optimistic fan.

He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Marshall and the Clark County Knights of Columbus.

All those who knew Drew will remember his genuine smile when he greeted them.