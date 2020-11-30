CHARLESTON — Angie Lorene Cutright, age 81 of Charleston, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 while at Palm Terrace in Mattoon. A Graveside Service, honoring and celebrating her life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Thomas Lincoln (Shiloh) Cemetery southwest of Charleston. Memorial gifts in her honor may be made to a charity of the donor's preference. Memorials or cards for her family may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Lorene, as she was affectionately known, was born July 3, 1939 in Westfield Township, IL to the late Barney and Nellie "Gladys" (Roundtree) Colman. She married Jerry L. Cutright on August 9, 1960 in Charleston. In addition to her loving and devoted husband of 60 years, she is survived by three children: Lorrie Lee Eden (Ed) of Athens, IL, Jerry L. Cutright, II (Julie) of Charleston, IL and Brian L. Cutright (Sheila) of Chatham, IL; five grandchildren: Alisha Rose Boruff (Matt), Kerry I. Lowry, Katie Erin Cutright, Riley Cutright, and Melody Rose Cutright; five great-grandchildren; two sisters: Regina Schwim and Loretta Fentress; foster brothers: Tom and Dave Olmsted; foster sister, Peggy Cisco; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to her biological parents, she was preceded in death by her foster parents, Tom and Marge Olmsted; four sisters: Helen Daily, Rosetta Shafer, Dimple O'Dell, Dorothy Groves; and two brothers: Richard Colman and Lloyd Colman.