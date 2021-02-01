CHARLESTON — Anita May Brazzell, 71, of Charleston, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at her home. Anita was born June 28, 1949 at Pesotum, Illinois, daughter of Henry and Mary (Roedl) Kramer. She married Jerry Brazzell, December 31, 1999 in Charleston; he survives. Also surviving are her children: Patrick J. Pruitt and Krista Pruitt-Pierson; five grandchildren: Katie Jo Pierson, Abigail Pruitt, Annie Pruitt, and two that she was raising: Mercedes Savage and Azriel Brazzell. Two brothers and four sisters also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and two sisters.
Anita was a hair dresser and owned her own shop "Anita's House of Hair Designs" for many years. She was a firm believer in the Lord Jesus Christ and was raised in the Catholic Church.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Charleston Elks Lodge, Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lincolnland Hospice. Arrangements: Caudill-King.
