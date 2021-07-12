SULLIVAN — Annabelle E. Griffin, 102, of Sullivan, IL, formerly of Windsor, IL, passed away at 10:10 a.m. on Sunday, July 4, 2021 in the Courtyard Estates of Sullivan.

Born on August 10, 1918, in Windsor, the daughter of Lonnie and Zella (Webner) Storm. She married Thurman (Jack) Griffin on August 16, 1936 and were blessed with 32 years of marriage before his passing on December 15, 1968.

Annabelle worked at Blaw Knox in Mattoon and after retiring she worked part-time at Young's Decorator Shop in Mattoon. She was a member of the Windsor Christian Church, a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Windsor Ladies Auxiliary and the Nature Lovers of Okaw Bluff. Her greatest hobby was quilting and she won many blue ribbons for her outstanding creations. She also enjoyed traveling with her friends. All puzzles were a joy and challenge.

Annabelle is survived by her son, John Griffin of Delray Beach, FL; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; daughter, Barbara Maxedon; grandson, Brad Maxedon; brother, Bob Storm and sister, Glayfa Reynolds.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 in the Windsor Christian Church with Reverend Richard Eident officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place in Windsor Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Annabelle's name to the Windsor Christian Church. Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor is assisting the family.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Annabelle's honor at www.lghfuneralhomes.com.