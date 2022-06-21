Nov. 11, 1966 - June 16, 2022

MATTOON — Annette Lee Willard, age 55, of Mattoon, passed away at 6:04 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Rickey Ferguson officiating. Burial will take place at later date. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Annette was born on November 11, 1966, in Mattoon, the daughter of Michael Lee Runner and Judy Ann (Nichols) Wallace. She married Terry Willard on April 27, 2000.

Survivors include her husband, Terry Willard of Mattoon, IL; mother, Judy Ann (Harold) Wallace of Mattoon, IL; twin sister, Yvette Ann Rickelman (Warren Allen) of Mattoon, IL; stepbrother, Rick (Karen) Wallace of IN; stepsister, Natasha (Jon) Clarkson of Mattoon, IL; brothers-in-law: Shane (Cindy) Foley of KY and James (Nichole) Hopper of CA; grandmothers: Esther Nichols and Elsie Runner both of Mattoon, IL; special friend, Ruth Ann Gossett of Charleston, IL; uncles: Gary (Sharon) Nichols of Mattoon, IL, Rick (Angie) Nichols Charleston, IL and Larry (Connie) Nichols of FL; aunt, Barbara Hughes of Springfield, IL; several aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins; dog, Lexi; and cats, Buckey Sue and Emmalynn.

Annette was preceded in death by her father and brother, George Michael Runner.

Annette was known as "Blondie" at Justrite Manufacturing in Mattoon where she worked for many years. She will be remembered as a wonderful person, a real sweetheart. Friends would confide in her and she always gave the best advice. Annette was an animal lover and her pets were a very important part of her life. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the family.

