TERRE HAUTE, Indiana — Anthony Paul "Tony" Hellis, age 72, of Terre Haute, Indiana passed away at 4:50 p.m. August 28, 2020, in Union Hospital, Terre Haute, Indiana. Tony was born April 11, 1948, in Muncie, Indiana, to Charles Anthony Hellis and Mable Inez Smith Hellis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Linda Bright of Albany and Janice Loehmann of Terre Haute and one newborn niece. He is survived by two brothers, Lawrence (Larry) Hellis (Peggy) of Noth Carolina and Philip Hellis (Paula) of New Mexico, nine nieces and nephews, and 17 great nieces and nephews and one on the way.
Tony worked at Hardware Supply Company of Terre Haute from when he graduated from Wiley High School until they closed. He was well known in the area as the only person who hand made bandsaw blades.
In his free time, Tony loved spending time outdoors working in the yard and fishing every chance he got.
Cremation has been chosen per Tony's wishes.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Arthritis Foundation, 615 N. Alabama St., Indianapolis, Indiana 46204 or the American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Rd, Suite 140, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250.
To view the full obituary, send a condolence message, light a candle or post photos, visit www.markwellfuneralhome.com. Markwell Funeral Home of Casey, Illinois is in charge of the arrangements.
