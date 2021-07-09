Anthony "Tony" J. Strohl

MATTOON — Anthony "Tony" Jay Strohl, age 68 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 8:29 AM, Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A memorial service in Tony's honor will be held at a later date. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Tony was born on June 29, 1953, in Mattoon, IL to the late Gene F. and Jessie M. (True) Strohl. He married Misty R. Hayes (Doty) on June 12, 1975. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of forty-six years, Misty Strohl of Mattoon, IL; one daughter, Stacia E. Mellendorf and husband Joey of Neoga, IL; one son, Andy J. Strohl of Mattoon, IL; three grandchildren: Jenna Wheeler and husband Samuel of St. Louis, MO, Avery and River Strohl of Charleston, IL; one great-grandchild, Lydia Wheeler of St. Louis, MO; one aunt, Lavona Stroud of Mattoon, IL; and many cousins. He is preceded in death by one sister, Brenda O'Dell; and one brother, Larry Strohl.

Tony worked in the automotive industry as a master mechanic and electric regeneration. A true car enthusiast, Tony had a passion for classic models and had some of his own. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and spending time in his backyard enjoying the peace and quiet, as well as the company he kept.

Tony loved his family and always looked forward to the time spent with his grandchildren. They were the light of his life. His memory will live on through his loved ones.

