MATTOON — Arlet Jane Hertel, age 78 of Mattoon, IL peacefully passed away with her family by her side at 12:00 AM, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at her daughter's home in Olney, IL.

A funeral mass in her honor will be celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 North 21st Street, Mattoon, IL. Interment will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held at 9:00 AM until the service begins at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Arlet was born on March 30, 1942 to the late Paul and Alberta (Weiscope) Kondritz. She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Strong (Tony Addis) of Olney, IL; two sons: Joe Hertel and wife Dyana of Westminster, CO, and Jason Hertel of Lakeland CO; and two grandchildren: Mallory and Brayden. She was preceded in death by her sister, Carol and brother-in-law, John Robinson.