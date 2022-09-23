TOLEDO — Arletha Suzanne Ballinger, 90, of Toledo, IL, passed away at 10:06 AM Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in the Lakeland Rehab & Health Care Center in Effingham, IL

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in the Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be one hour before services also in the funeral home. Burial will be in the St. Michael Cemetery in Sigel, IL.