 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arletha Suzanne Ballinger

  • 0

TOLEDO — Arletha Suzanne Ballinger, 90, of Toledo, IL, passed away at 10:06 AM Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in the Lakeland Rehab & Health Care Center in Effingham, IL

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in the Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be one hour before services also in the funeral home. Burial will be in the St. Michael Cemetery in Sigel, IL.

For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News