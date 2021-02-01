 Skip to main content
CHARLESTON — Arlin N. Ferguson entered into rest on January 27, 2021. He was born November 14, 1933. He is survived by his wife, June Ferguson; son, Steve Curtis; sister, Darlene Coartney; brother, Clifford Ferguson; granddaughters: Kristin Busby and Hayley Coleman; great-grandchildren: Jayden Soltero, Makenzie Soltero, Cozy Coleman, and Liberty Busby; nieces and nephews: Karen Pruitt, Julie McDevitt, Tammy Faulkner, Alvin, Ron, and Randy Cassidy, and Mike Ferguson.

Arlin was a Veteran of the US Air Force 1953 to 1957 and a Lifetime member of the VFW in Charleston, IL. He was a member of the Central Christian Church. Arlin was always there for family, friends, or anyone that needed help. Arlin will be dearly missed by everyone.

Graveside services will be held in Charleston, IL at a later date.

Donations in Arlin's honor may be made to V.F.W. Paul McVey, Post 1592, Charleston, IL 61920.

