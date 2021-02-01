CHARLESTON — Arlin N. Ferguson entered into rest on January 27, 2021. He was born November 14, 1933. He is survived by his wife, June Ferguson; son, Steve Curtis; sister, Darlene Coartney; brother, Clifford Ferguson; granddaughters: Kristin Busby and Hayley Coleman; great-grandchildren: Jayden Soltero, Makenzie Soltero, Cozy Coleman, and Liberty Busby; nieces and nephews: Karen Pruitt, Julie McDevitt, Tammy Faulkner, Alvin, Ron, and Randy Cassidy, and Mike Ferguson.

Arlin was a Veteran of the US Air Force 1953 to 1957 and a Lifetime member of the VFW in Charleston, IL. He was a member of the Central Christian Church. Arlin was always there for family, friends, or anyone that needed help. Arlin will be dearly missed by everyone.