MATTOON — Arnetta Hirschey, 60, of Mattoon, Illinois passed away at 10:00 A.M. on August 3, 2021 while at Carle hospital. A graveside service for family and friends will be at 12:00 p.m. on Friday August 20, 2021 at Greenup Cemetery. The Barkley Funeral chapel in Greenup is assisting the family.

Arnetta, the beloved daughter of Arnold and Mary (Harris) Neese was born in Mattoon, Illinois October 7, 1959.

A graduate of Eastern Illinois University with a degree in computer management, Arnetta worked in Chicago, Illinois for many years before returning to this area. She enjoyed shopping and was very artistic. She never hesitated to help a friend in need.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Hirschey who died in 2013, as well as her daughter Tennille Sharp of Newton, Illinois in 1995. She is survived by her parents and sister Tammi (Neese) Warfel of Mattoon, Illinois. Online condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com.