BLANCHARD, Michigan — Arthur "Joe" Joseph Zimmerman, 67 of Blanchard, MI, formerly of Charleston, IL, peacefully passed away December 18, 2020 with his daughters and son-in-law by his side, at Woodland Hospice in Mt. Pleasant, MI, after a 4-year battle with polycystic kidney disease.

Joe was born August 1, 1953, in Illinois. He proudly served nine years in the United States Army during Vietnam. He was a career auto body repair professional, with a hobby he loved, restoring classic cars. He enjoyed horses and dogs, to cook, hunting, fishing, a good western classic and the two-step, to good "old" country music. You saw him the happiest when he was in the company of his family and close friends, a cold beer and good conversation on any porch, deck or in a shop.

Joe is survived by his daughters, Joie Ann Belt of Mattoon, IL, and Whitney (Jerimiah) Gatehouse of Blanchard, MI; grandchildren: Daniel, Madison, Oakley, Gentry, and Kenley; favorite Uncle, Kenneth (Carolyn) Keefer of Charleston, IL; best friend, Jack (Mary) Tucker of Kansas, IL; several close friends and extended family.

Joe is preceded in death by his mother, Ida Ann Keefer Zimmerman; sisters: Connie and Kathy Zimmerman, and his beloved dog, Bo.

A graveside military ceremony and celebration of life hog roast will take place summer of 2021. Memorial contributions can be directed to the family.