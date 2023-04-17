Feb. 6, 1938 - April 16, 2023

SULLIVAN — Arthur R. Welsh, 85, of Sullivan, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at 7:12 AM on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Courtyard Estates of Sullivan, IL.

A rosary service will be held at 3:30 PM on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the St. Columcille Catholic Church, 516 W. Jackson St. in Sullivan, IL. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the St. Columcille Catholic Church. Burial will be in the St. Isidore Cemetery in Bethany, IL.

Arthur was born on February 6, 1938, in Decatur, IL, a son of Walter John and Alice Mae (Fletcher) Welsh. He married Mary Eileen Reimer on February 7, 1959 in Charleston, IL and they celebrated 40 years together. Eileen passed away on September 9, 1999.

He is survived by his children: Mary Kay Welsh of Sullivan, IL, Sheila Greuel of Mattoon, IL, Joseph Welsh (Susan) of North Aurora, IL, and Kathy Woodworth (Chuck) of Sullivan, IL; grandchildren: Jared Greuel (Nicole) of Mattoon, IL, David Welsh (Tricia), A.J. Woodworth (Kirsten) all of Sullivan, IL, Laura De Leon (Mark) of Geneva, IL, Katie Woodworth of Champaign, IL, Veronica McClellan (Scott) of Denver, CO, Sarah Calabrese (Danny) of Batavia, IL and Valerie Seiter (Nick) of Champaign, IL; fifteen great-grandchildren and two on the way.

Arthur is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and one brother, Richard Welsh, and his wife, Joyce.

Arthur was a member of the St. Columcille Catholic Church in Sullivan, IL, where he played the organ many years. He served on the Deanery Council for the Springfield Diocese. He was a Fourth-Degree member and Faithful Navigator of the Knights of Columbus. He served as a Director on the Coles-Moultrie Electric Co-op Board, Moultrie County Senior Center Board and the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council.

Arthur farmed and operated Welsh's Gravel Pit in Sullivan for 40 years.

He delivered the Thrifty Nickel for over 25 years. He was a big fan of Garfield.

His family was his life. Arthur loved being a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Memorials may be made to St. Columcille Catholic Church or to the Arthur Robert Welsh Memorial Fund. In lieu of fresh flowers, Arthur's family requested perennial plants be given for planting at St. Columcille Catholic Church.