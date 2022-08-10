Dec. 12, 1937 - Aug. 8, 2022

MATTOON — Audrey Lee Brown, age 84, of Mattoon, passed away at 9:20 p.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022, at her residence.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Rickey Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the funeral home.

Audrey was born on December 12, 1937, in Stewardson, the daughter of George Thomas and Ruth (Bartimus) Pygott. She married Oscar William Brown III on November 24, 1961. He preceded her in death on April 30, 2020.

Survivors include her daughter, Shelly (David) Shrader; grandchildren: Nicole (Nick) Jordan, Jacob (Erica) Richey, Sarah Finney and Justin Kresin; great-grandchildren: Chadd Colclasure, Wayde Colclasure and Alvin Richey; great-great-grandchild, Eli Colclasure; sisters: JoAnn Croy, Judy Ritter, Shirley Knauss and Janice Smith; sisters-in-law: Linda Andres and Dorinda Phillips.

In addition to her husband, Audrey was preceded in death by her parents and son, Wayde Combs.

Audrey was an active member of the community her whole life. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. Audrey was an inspiration and mentor to everyone she loved and touched. She enjoyed spending time with her family and spending time with friends at the clubs. Audrey loved dancing and listening to Elvis and going out to eat.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the Mattoon V.F.W. Post 4325. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.