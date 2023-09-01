MATTOON — Barbara Ann Buckley 75, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2023, in the Eastview Terrace of Sullivan, IL.

Memorials are suggested to the Power Of The Cross Worship Center in Mattoon, IL.

As per her wishes cremation rites will be accorded and a Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023, the Power Of The Cross Worship Center in Mattoon, IL.

The Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, IL, is assisting the family with arrangements.

