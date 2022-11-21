Sept. 23, 1932 - Nov. 20, 2022

CHARLESTON — Barbara Gay McMillan, died at the age of 90, Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home, Mattoon.

Barbara was born September 23, 1932, in Noble, IL, daughter of Lloyd and Beula May (Hanna) Sager. She married Dale Richard McMillan, July 25, 1953, at the Coles County Courthouse. He preceded her into Heaven, May 20, 2019.

She is survived by their daughters: Sherry Lee (McMillan) Hawk of Mt. Pleasant, PA, and Leesa Kay (McMillan) Kern and husband, Mike of Kansas, IL; grandchildren: James Anthony Hawk of Jacksonville, FL, Christopher Dale Hawk of Mt. Pleasant, PA, Evin Ashley Taylor and husband, Cole of Kansas, IL, and Ryan Dale Bennett and wife, Madelyn Jane Wdowicki of Mahomet; and great-grandchildren: Ruthie Dale Bennett and Lee William Bennett, both of Mahomet. Former son-in-law, Ross Bennett, also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother; and brother, Robert Sager.

Barb was employed as a teacher by Community Unit 1 of Charleston for thirty-three years until her retirement in 1991. She was a member of Central Christian Church, National Education Association, Coles County Retired Teachers, and was a volunteer with RSVP.

A private memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements - Harper-Swickard.

Memorials in her honor may be made to Lincolnland Hospice.