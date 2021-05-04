Barbara J. Curry

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 12:00 PM, Friday, May 7, 2021 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Dr. John Calio will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the service begins at the funeral home.

Barbara was born April 4, 1934 in Mattoon, IL to the late Arnold J. and Hazel M. (Williams) French. She married Richard W. Curry on December 20, 1953 in Mattoon, IL; he preceded her in death on September 10, 2008. She is survived by three sons, Steven R. Curry and fiancee Jeanne Elliott of Mattoon, IL, Ronald W. Curry and wife Nina of Mattoon, IL, Randall W. Curry of Mattoon, IL; one sister, Joyce A. Wilson of Floyd, VA; seven grandchildren: Jennifer K. Houser and husband Travis, Michelle N. Saunders and husband Brandon, Richard N. Curry, Ronald W. Curry II and wife Meagan, Patricia M. McMinn and husband Jonathon, Courtney J. Rhoads and husband Dustin, Sarah E. Curry and fiance Asa Clapp; fourteen great-grandchildren: Briannae, Kristina, Trevor, Carin, Emma, Lexi, Charleigh, Ava, Corban, Liam, Gavin, Adalyn, Briar, and Archie; two great-great grandchildren, Michael and Zachary. She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Judy French.