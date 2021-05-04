MATTOON — Barbara J. Curry, age 87 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 7:30 AM, Monday, May 3, 2021 at her residence in Mattoon, IL.
A funeral service in her honor will be held at 12:00 PM, Friday, May 7, 2021 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Dr. John Calio will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the service begins at the funeral home.
Barbara was born April 4, 1934 in Mattoon, IL to the late Arnold J. and Hazel M. (Williams) French. She married Richard W. Curry on December 20, 1953 in Mattoon, IL; he preceded her in death on September 10, 2008. She is survived by three sons, Steven R. Curry and fiancee Jeanne Elliott of Mattoon, IL, Ronald W. Curry and wife Nina of Mattoon, IL, Randall W. Curry of Mattoon, IL; one sister, Joyce A. Wilson of Floyd, VA; seven grandchildren: Jennifer K. Houser and husband Travis, Michelle N. Saunders and husband Brandon, Richard N. Curry, Ronald W. Curry II and wife Meagan, Patricia M. McMinn and husband Jonathon, Courtney J. Rhoads and husband Dustin, Sarah E. Curry and fiance Asa Clapp; fourteen great-grandchildren: Briannae, Kristina, Trevor, Carin, Emma, Lexi, Charleigh, Ava, Corban, Liam, Gavin, Adalyn, Briar, and Archie; two great-great grandchildren, Michael and Zachary. She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Judy French.
A long-time educator, Barbara was a teacher for Lowell Elementary School and Lincoln Elementary School in Mattoon, IL where she took pride in making a positive impact on all her students.
The family farm was near and dear to Barbara's heart, where many memories and stories were shared throughout the years. She enjoyed cooking delicious meals and baked goods for family, friends, farmers, and traveling salesmen passing by.
An undeniable source of love, support, and encouragement, Barbara's legacy will live on through her loved ones.
Memorial donations in her honor may be made to St. John's Lutheran Preschool, 200 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938.
Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.
