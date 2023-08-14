March 22, 1932 - Aug. 12, 2023
MATTOON — Barbara J. Robison, age 91, of Mattoon, IL, peacefully passed away surrounded by her daughters Saturday morning, August 12, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.
A funeral service in her honor will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Reverend John Calio will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Casey Cumberland Cemetery in Casey, IL. The visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations in her honor may be made to the Mattoon Community Food Center, 600 Moultrie Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938.
For a full obituary please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.