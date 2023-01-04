Jan. 13, 1938 - Dec. 30, 2022

ASHMORE — Barbara Jane Checkley, 84, of Ashmore, IL, passed away peacefully Friday, December 30, 2022, at Charleston Rehabilitation.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of service at the chapel. Burial will be in the Enon Cemetery.

Memorials in her honor may be made to the Repair of the Respite Building at Camp New Hope and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

Barbara was born January 13, 1938, in Allenville, IL, the daughter of Ralph Honn and Mildred Elton (Gillespie) Ellison. She married Monty Checkley on September 6, 1959, in Kansas, IL, and he preceded her in death on July 3, 2022. She is survived by her daughters, Bonny (Steve) Stark of Ashmore, IL, and Pam Checkley of Mattoon, IL; two granddaughters: Kelsey (Nathan Pollard) Stark and Ashley Stark; and two great-grandchildren: Preston Pollard, and Owen Pollard. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Joseph Checkley; and brother, Donald Lee Ellison.

