June 15, 1946 - May 31, 2023

CHARLESTON — Barbara Jane Vanatta, 76, of Charleston, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Cumberland Rehab & Health Care Center, with family at her side.

The funeral service honoring her life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Hurricane Baptist Church, 985 IL Route 130, Charleston, with Pastor Rick Emrich officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church. Memorials in her honor may be made to Hurricane Baptist Church. Arrangements by Caudill-King.

Barbara was born June 15, 1946, in Charleston, daughter of Wayne S. and Mary S. (Goodwin) Parker. She married Jon K. Vanatta, September 17, 1977, at the Central Christian Church, Charleston. He preceded her into Heaven, October 25, 2015. She is survived by one son, Benjamin Parker Vanatta and wife, Rebecca of Rockaway Beach, OR; two stepsons: Jeffrey Vanatta and wife, Janet of Charleston and Jay Vanatta and wife, Melanie of St. Louis, MO; four grandchildren: Gabriel, Ezekiel, Caleb, and Mikhayla; four step-grandchildren: Jessi, Jeb, Kaylee, and Jaynie; and two sisters: Carol Ann Daniell and husband Michael and Terri Waynette Hildebrand and husband, Bill, all of Charleston. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Barry Dee Parker and Buddy Dean Parker; one sister, Sandra Dee Dobbs; and one nephew, Shad Parker.

Barbara was a faithful member of Hurricane Baptist Church. She loved sports of all kinds, baseball, football, and basketball, but had a special place in her heart for the Chicago Cubs. She had participated in the Holy Hands puppet ministry, and loved traveling south in the RV with Jon. She also enjoyed painting, crocheting, and spending time with her large family. Barbara worked in the garden alongside her husband and taking the crops they raised to the Farmer's Markets in Charleston and Mattoon.