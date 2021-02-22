Barbara Jean (Irwin) North

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — Jeanie was foremost a teacher, a friend, a mom, a grandma, and a wife. She and her husband, John, shared 65 extraordinary years together traveling, exploring, and laughing. They enjoyed homes in Burlington (VT), Palm Harbor (FL), and Louisville (KY) so they could be next to their kids and grandkids.
She loved her sons, Steve and Mike, endlessly. Angie was the daughter she never had. Jeanie doted on her grandkids; Addy, Mike, Jakob, and Jalen. She was so proud of her great granddaughter, Natalie. They affectionately called her Grammy.
Jeanie was born and raised in Dahlgren, IL. She graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1957 with a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She was a proud member of Sigma Kappa sorority and met her husband at the sorority house while ironing. She earned her Master's degree in Elementary Education from Eastern Illinois University. She was a dedicated teacher in the Rapid City (SD), Hoopeston (IL), and Charleston (IL) school systems for 31 years. Mrs. North adored her students and often shared hilarious stories from her teaching career. Her sense of humor was legendary and she was happiest when she was making people laugh. She never stopped rooting for those she loved most.
After retirement Jeanie moved to Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, FL. She had a deep love for the arts. She served as a docent at Leepa-Ratner Museum and was a faithful attendee at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Her love for the arts, especially blown glass, was very well known. She was a premiere hostess, never missing an opportunity to throw a party for friends or entertain family. She was gastronomically inclined and her culinary creations were loved by all.
She loved red cardinal birds, purple irises, Tampa Bay sports, books, food, wine, and could talk politics with the absolute best of them. She inspired and she was adored. Her love has left an indelible imprint in our memories.
She is survived by her adoring husband, John; her sons, Steve (Edna) and Mike (Angie); her grandkids, Addy (Mady), Mike, Jakob (Tressia), and Jalen; her great granddaughter, Natalie.
She is preceded in death by her parents (Rufus and Helen) and her sister (Sue Ann).
Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon Tuesday, February 23, 2021 until the time of her service at 2:00 p.m. Visitation and services will be held at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made through Leepa-Rattner Museum in Palm Harbor, FL (https://leeparattner.org/support/annual-fund/) or Imagine Museum in St. Petersburg, FL (www.imaginemuseum.com).
Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
