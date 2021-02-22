Barbara Jean (Irwin) North

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — Jeanie was foremost a teacher, a friend, a mom, a grandma, and a wife. She and her husband, John, shared 65 extraordinary years together traveling, exploring, and laughing. They enjoyed homes in Burlington (VT), Palm Harbor (FL), and Louisville (KY) so they could be next to their kids and grandkids.

She loved her sons, Steve and Mike, endlessly. Angie was the daughter she never had. Jeanie doted on her grandkids; Addy, Mike, Jakob, and Jalen. She was so proud of her great granddaughter, Natalie. They affectionately called her Grammy.

Jeanie was born and raised in Dahlgren, IL. She graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1957 with a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She was a proud member of Sigma Kappa sorority and met her husband at the sorority house while ironing. She earned her Master's degree in Elementary Education from Eastern Illinois University. She was a dedicated teacher in the Rapid City (SD), Hoopeston (IL), and Charleston (IL) school systems for 31 years. Mrs. North adored her students and often shared hilarious stories from her teaching career. Her sense of humor was legendary and she was happiest when she was making people laugh. She never stopped rooting for those she loved most.