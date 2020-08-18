Barbara Jean Rogers

Barbara was born February 2, 1953 at Charleston, daughter of Joan Ellen Myers. She was raised by her mother and step-father, Donald Leon Winnett. She married Walter Russell Rogers, June 1, 1979. He preceded her in death, January 4, 2000. She is survived by her significant other: Charlie Rardin of Loxa; daughter: Angela (Rick) Bagwell of Tellico Plains, TN; two step-daughters: Deborah Winnett of Charleston and Brenda Rogers of Charleston; bonus daughter: Jennifer Rardin of Charleston; brothers: Earnest “Butch” Winnett of Charleston, Charles D. Winnett of Charleston, Paul (Jo Nelda) Winnett of Auburndale, FL, and D. Eugene (Pam Hayes) Winnett of Charleston. A former son-in-law: Jeff Eubank of Charleston, as well as three grandchildren: Jentri Eubank of Charleston, Ashten Eubank of Athens, TN, and Alysa Eubank of Charleston, fifteen step-grandchildren and sixteen step-great-grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents and one step-son: Larry Rogers.