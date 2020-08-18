You have permission to edit this article.
LOXA - Barbara Jean Rogers, 67, of Loxa, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. 

Barbara was born February 2, 1953 at Charleston, daughter of Joan Ellen Myers.  She was raised by her mother and step-father, Donald Leon Winnett.  She married Walter Russell Rogers, June 1, 1979.  He preceded her in death, January 4, 2000.  She is survived by her significant other: Charlie Rardin of Loxa; daughter: Angela (Rick) Bagwell of Tellico Plains, TN; two step-daughters: Deborah Winnett of Charleston and Brenda Rogers of Charleston; bonus daughter: Jennifer Rardin of Charleston; brothers: Earnest “Butch” Winnett of Charleston, Charles D.  Winnett of Charleston, Paul (Jo Nelda) Winnett of Auburndale, FL, and D. Eugene (Pam Hayes) Winnett of Charleston.  A former son-in-law: Jeff Eubank of Charleston, as well as three grandchildren: Jentri Eubank of Charleston, Ashten Eubank of Athens, TN, and Alysa Eubank of Charleston, fifteen step-grandchildren and sixteen step-great-grandchildren also survive.  She was preceded in death by her parents and one step-son: Larry Rogers. 

Barbara worked at Moore Business Forms and also owned ABC Ceramics.  She loved camping and going to the Charleston Speedway for the stock car races.  Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. 

A private service will be held.  Arrangements: Caudill-King.

