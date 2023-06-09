Nov. 30, 1941 – May 26, 2023

HOT SPRINGS, Arkansas — Barbara Jean (Royal) Kingery, Hot Springs, AR, 81, went to be with her Heavenly Father on May 26, 2023. Barbara was born in Danbury, CT to Argerie "Pete" Baxter and Lenita Lee (Smith) Royal.

She is reunited with her beloved husband of 56 years, Victor Neil Kingery. She was predeceased by sister, Jacqueline (George) Rawlings; brother, Alan (Cheryl) Royal.

She is survived by her children: Catherine (Raymond) Moushon, James (Kellie) Kingery, Darlene (David) Gentles; her cherished granddaughters: Lauren (Jonathan) Gentles, Halo (Vito) Selvaggio, Belle (Maxwell) Kestner, Constance Moushon, Emily Gentles, Aurora Moushon, Prairie Moushon, Sara Kingery; great-grandsons: Lorenzo Selvaggio, Hugo Kestner, Judah Kestner. Barbara is survived by her brother, David Royal; many nieces and nephews.

Barbara graduated Mattoon High, attended EIU where she met Victor, turned her tassel in Art Education at Peru State Nebraska. Barbara loved teaching. Her classroom studio inspired creativity, changing young lives for the better.

Barb and Vic enjoyed grandchildren, weekends at the lake cabin that Vic built, gardening, camping, fishing, and family bonfire nights. She is missed every day until we are reunited into family everlasting.

Celebration of Life Service will be June 10, 2023, at Smith Family Funeral Home, Hot Springs, AR.

