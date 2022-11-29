Nov. 20, 1943 - Nov. 23, 2022

MATTOON — Barbara Jo Peterson, age 79 of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL, surrounded by her loving family.

No public services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Barbara was born on November 20, 1943, to the late Jesse Edward and Betty June (Tyner) Yewell. She married Jamie "Jim" F. Peterson on November 22, 1962, in Cambria, IL. He survives and resides in Mattoon, IL.

She is also survived by her daughter, Jeri Anne Huckaba and husband, Jim, of Mattoon, IL; one granddaughter, J'nai K. Wiley and husband, Cliff, of Sidney, IL; two great-grandchildren: Henlea A. and Harlan J. Wiley of Sidney, IL; one sister, Jackie Smith and husband, Paul, of CA; one niece, Jessica of CA; and a great-niece and nephew.

Barbara was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Mattoon, IL. She was employed as office manager for Agent Dave Montgomery at State Farm Insurance Company in Mattoon, IL, for more than twenty-five years before her retirement.

Barbara's life was filled with laughter and the simple pleasures brought her much joy. Dancing with her husband Jim spinning around the dance floor, traveling throughout the United States, and camping at Timberlake Campground in Sullivan, IL, for more than twenty-nine years were some of her most memorable. She also enjoyed golfing, bowling, rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals, and as an avid reader she had a plethora of books to feed her many interests.

Her role as a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend was what Barbara cherished most in life. She gave with all she had to the ones she held so dear. If her essence could be summed up in one word, it is love. She will be missed but the memories of her will be forever celebrated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY, 10001.

