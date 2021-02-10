SHELBYVILLE — Barbara June Wells, 89, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2021 in her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 12, 2021 in First Christian Church, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Kevin Ray officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery (Section B), Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to First Christian Church, Shelbyville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home Shelbyville, IL.
Barbara was born on June 14, 1931 in Shelbyville, IL, the daughter of Clinton Oren and Goldie Lenamay (Gordon) Bryson. She graduated from Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1949 and went on to attend Sparks Business College in Shelbyville. She married Thomas Bennett in 1951 and he preceded her in death. Barb worked for the Oliver Corporation in Shelbyville before going to work for Illinois Consolidated Telephone Company in Mattoon, IL for 23 years. She later married Bobby Newton Wells on June 28, 1975 and he preceded her in death on December 16, 2020. Barb was a member of First Christian Church in Shelbyville where she was an Elder Emeritus. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Shelbyville Garden Club. Barb enjoyed knitting and was a loyal fan of the Chicago Cubs.
Barbara is survived by her son, Larry A. Bennett (Sue) of Ely, MN; daughter, Patti A. Metzger (Terry) of Shelbyville, IL; step-children: Timothy Wells of Shelbyville, IL and Nancy Wells Boltz (Greg) of Tower Hill, IL; grandchildren: Derek Jackson, Stephen Bennett, James Strowmatt, Jake Bennett, Tom Bennett, and Meghan Bennett; step-grandchildren: Aaron and Alissa Boltz; great grandchildren: Kyra, Dylan, Kyran, Lilly, Kinley, Jasmine, and Chase; and brother-in-law, Tim Johnston of Shelbyville, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bobby Wells; son, Jerry T. Bennett; grandson, Joshua Bennett; step-son, Mark Wells; and sisters: Shirley Biddle, and Carol Ann Johnston.
