Barbara Lynn Arthur

Barbara graduated from Lake Land College in Mattoon, IL, in 1991, with a degree in Business Management. After graduating, she worked in the Maintenance Department at Lake Land College for ten years before transitioning into the accounting department. She retired from Lake Land College after 27 years of dedicated service. Barbara was named the Lake Land College Alumni Association Golden Apple Award recipient in 2013. She is remembered as being kind, sweet, dependable, reliable, down to earth, and always accepting and supportive of others. Barbara always took care of her family and others, like her anonymous donations towards student accounts while at Lake Land College. Her generosity extended to her making face coverings for those in need during the recent pandemic. Barbara was a hippie at heart who liked tie-dye, Illini basketball, crocheting, watching storms and movies, and cooking her family recipe of oyster stuffing at Thanksgiving. She loved spending time with her grandkids. Barbara will be greatly missed.