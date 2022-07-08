Barbara Lynn Arthur

May 27, 1954 - July 6, 2022
MATTOON — Barbara Lynn (Patrem) Arthur, age 68, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital with her son and daughter by her side.
Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Rickey Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow at Janesville Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home.
Barbara was born on May 27, 1954, in Mattoon, IL, the daughter of Marion Edwin Patrem Sr. and Erma Jean (Walker) Patrem.
Survivors include children: Toni Jo (Kenny) Lampe and Michael Charles Arthur; grandchildren: Kaylie Homann, Joshua Bushart, Matthew Lampe, Maddox Lampe, Kenadee Arthur, Abigail Arthur, and Michael Arthur Jr.; sister, Anita (David) Cooper; and nephews: Craig Cooper and Daniel Cooper.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; son, Scott Alan Arthur; and brother, Marion Patrem "Junior."
Barbara graduated from Lake Land College in Mattoon, IL, in 1991, with a degree in Business Management. After graduating, she worked in the Maintenance Department at Lake Land College for ten years before transitioning into the accounting department. She retired from Lake Land College after 27 years of dedicated service. Barbara was named the Lake Land College Alumni Association Golden Apple Award recipient in 2013. She is remembered as being kind, sweet, dependable, reliable, down to earth, and always accepting and supportive of others. Barbara always took care of her family and others, like her anonymous donations towards student accounts while at Lake Land College. Her generosity extended to her making face coverings for those in need during the recent pandemic. Barbara was a hippie at heart who liked tie-dye, Illini basketball, crocheting, watching storms and movies, and cooking her family recipe of oyster stuffing at Thanksgiving. She loved spending time with her grandkids. Barbara will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the family; they wish to set up a Lake Land College Scholarship in Barbara's name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.