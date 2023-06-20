Nov. 30, 1931 - June 17, 2023

LAKE PLACID, Florida/HUMBOLDT — Barbara Wiley passed away Saturday morning, June 17, 2023, in Lake Placid, FL, formerly of Humboldt, IL. She was 91.

Barbara was born November 30, 1931, in Ashmore, the daughter of Luella and John Moffett. She married Richard (Dick) Wiley on April 7, 1951; Dick passed on May 11, 2019. Her children are Rick Wiley (Mary, deceased) and Janis Andres (James) of MooreHaven, FL. Barb was employed at General Electric for 40 years.

In retirement, Mom kept their place at Skyline Springs Immaculate, planting flowers, trees and landscaping, she had a large yard fit for Better Homes & Gardens. She was quiet and reserve but a friend to all. She had many Dobermans, her latest being Big Mac and Moe. She will be deeply missed.

She was one of ten brothers and sisters. Surviving are David Moffett (Jacki) and John Moffett, Jr.(Diana). Deceased are Julia Shasteen, Don Moffett, Wayne Moffett, Dwight Moffett, Illeana Yeager, Thomas Moffett, Luella Joan, Moffett.

Barb will be cremated in Florida, and sent for burial at Humboldt Cemetery at a later date.

Many thanks to the wonderful nurses in Lake Placid that made end of life comfortable for Mom.