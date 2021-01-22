Barry C. Broyles

A graveside service in his honor will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, January 25, 2021 at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL; Reverend Ron Dickinson will officiate. Military Rites will be conducted by the VFW Post 4325. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is charge of services.

Barry was born on November 11, 1949 in Mattoon, IL to the late Clifford K. and Leota M. (Shull) Broyles. He married Barbara E. Belt on April 30,1978 in Mattoon, IL. He survived by his wife of forty-two years, Barbara Broyles of Charleston, IL; two daughters: Virginia L. Heckethorn of Mattoon, IL, Trisha M. Broyles-Lauter and husband Chris of Mattoon, IL; six grandchildren: Savanah P. Drew and fiance Nathaniel of Charleston, IL; Dalton L. Drew of Mattoon, IL; Corwyn M. Lauter and significant other Peyton Purcell of Mattoon, IL; Bishop W. Lauter of Mattoon, IL; Hazel F. Lauter of Mattoon, IL; Madison M. Heckethorn of Mattoon, IL; two great-grandchildren: Nathan A. Fuller and Tucker J. Cowan of Charleston, IL; two sisters: Martha M. Rhodes of Gays, IL and Janet K. Fryman of Mattoon, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by one sister, Belva Groves.