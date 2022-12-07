Beecher H. "Mike" Hemmett

Oct. 11, 1942 - Dec. 3, 2022

CHARLESTON — Beecher Hammond "Mike" Hemmett, 80, of Charleston, IL, passed away at home on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

A longtime resident of Charleston, IL, Mike was born in Rochester, NY, on October 11, 1942. He earned his bachelor's degree from The College of Wooster, OH, and his Master of Business Administration from the State University of New York, Buffalo.

Mike began his career with General Electric, where he worked for many years, ultimately moving with the company to Mattoon, IL. Most recently, Mike worked for Lake Land College's Dislocated Worker program in Mattoon, where he retired in 2006.

Mike loved his family and was selfless and giving. He had a beautiful heart for people and loved hearing the stories of friends he met along the way, always asking questions to get to know and understand them. He was generous and kind, often offering work or a hand up to anyone in need. Mike enjoyed his retirement years exercising body and mind at the Eastern Illinois University gym, staying active by engaging with students and faculty. He had a soft spot for rescue dogs and cared for many furry friends over the past 30 years, giving them a lifelong, loving home.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon M. Hemmett and Marion Call Hemmett of Rochester, NY; son, Robert M. Hemmett of Poulsbo, WA; and brothers: Edward Hemmett and Gordon Hemmett both of Rochester, NY, and Wesley Hemmett of Vermont.

Mike is survived by his daughter, Karen Stirrett and son-in-law, Jeff of Shelbyville, IL; grandsons: Zack Stirrett (Kyle Norman) of Bloomington, IL, and Ben Stirrett (Alissa Boltz) of Shelbyville, IL; daughter-in-law, Karen Hemmett of Poulsbo, WA; granddaughter, Sarah Hemmett of Seattle, WA; grandson, Michael Hemmett of Poulsbo, WA; sister, Elizabeth Vogelaar and brother-in-law, Hans of Newton, NJ.; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and dear friend, Charles Schwenke, who lovingly cared for Mike in recent months.

A private celebration of Mike's life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are by Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Mike's honor to the Coles County Animal Shelter and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL, 62565.

