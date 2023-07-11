CHARLESTON — Beecher Hammond "Mike" Hemmett, 80, of Charleston, IL, passed away at home on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Glenwood Cemetery, Lookout Addition with Rev. Greg Breeden officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home in Shelbyville at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, before driving in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Mike's honor to the Coles County Animal Shelter and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL, 62565.
Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.