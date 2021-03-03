 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bennie Lee Gaston
0 entries

Bennie Lee Gaston

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ATHENS — Bennie Lee Gaston, 94, of Athens, Illinois, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and retired high school teacher and librarian, died peacefully at home on February 25, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Please visit mottandhenning.com for full obituary and to offer your condolences.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News