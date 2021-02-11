MATTOON — Bernice Anna Kaufman, age 86, of Mattoon passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral mass honoring her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 15, 2021 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 North 21st Street, Mattoon, Illinois 61938. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the church. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Bernice was born on October 22, 1934 in Effingham the daughter of Bill and Nellie (Bushue) Ludwig. She married Alfred Kaufman on October 16, 1954. He preceded her in death on September 25, 2014.
Survivors include her children: Bernard (Anita) Kaufman, Carol Kaufman (Al Lawrence), Roy Kaufman (Glenda Garner), Karen (Todd) Miller, David Kaufman (Debbie Garner) and Mark (Bobbi Jo) Kaufman; 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Bernice was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.
Bernice was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Mattoon. She was a former member of the Moose, VFW, American Legion and the Eagles. Bernice worked at Kmart and Douglas Rehabilitation Center before retiring from Mattoon Healthcare. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and playing slot machines. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the Salvation Army or Catholic Charities. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
