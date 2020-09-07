Betty Ann Gross

Betty was born on June 20, 1933 in rural Trilla, IL to the late Earl W. and Grace M. (Thompson) Beals. She married Steven F. Gross on December 3, 1952 in Mattoon, IL; he preceded her in death on April 4, 2006. Betty is survived by her two children: one son, Jesse W. Gross and wife Jeanne of Lerna, IL; one daughter, Peggy A. Livingston and husband Tom of Mattoon, IL; six grandchildren: Chris Gross and wife Elizabeth of La Salle, IL; Jackie McDowell and husband Matt of Pittsburgh, PA; Jessica Stranz and husband Benjie of Westfield, IL; Tony Gross and wife Cathee Lee of Alexandria, VA; Samantha Smith and husband Steve of Mattoon, IL; and Jon Livingston and wife Callie of Mattoon, IL; eight great- grandchildren; and one sister, Dorothy Taylor of Mattoon, IL. Betty is preceded in death by two brothers, James and Ted Beals; one sister Lorene Carter; and one son, Michael Gross.