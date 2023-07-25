Jan. 3, 1958 - July 23, 2023

ARGENTA — Betty Frances Kaufman, 65, of Argenta, IL, passed away 9:38 AM, July 23, 2023, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL, with cremation rites.

Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association.

Betty was born January 3, 1958, in Syracuse, KS, the daughter of Charles and Frances (Mayhill) Lemons. She married Kurt Kaufman January 2, 1982, in Argenta, IL.

Survivors include her husband, Kurt Kaufman, Argenta, IL; children, Gregory W. (Christina) Kaufman, Argenta, IL, and Kyle (Courtney) Kaufman, Argenta, IL; four grandchildren: Christian, K.C., Konnor, and Kassidy (her little sweet pea); sister, Anne (Ken) Mack, Kansas City, MO.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Bill Lemons.

Betty was a loving mother and amazing grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.