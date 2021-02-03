MECHANICSBURG, Pennsylvania — Betty G. Elliott, age 91, of Mechanicsburg, PA, formerly of Charleston, IL, passed away January 29, 2021. Her family is planning a memorial service later this year in Charleston. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Doctors Without Borders, The U.S. Fund for UNICEF, or Oxfam. Gifts may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Elizabeth G. "Betty" Gemmill was born on June 27, 1929 in Bluffton, IN, and was raised in Markle, IN. She was the daughter of Von and Fae Gemmill. She had three siblings who preceded her in death, two sisters: (Lillian Engle and Alice Stewart) and a brother, (Robert Gemmill). Her husband of 53 years, Dr. Thomas L. Elliott, also preceded her in death.

Surviving are her two children: Eric Elliott and Beth Elliott, daughter-in-law, Lori (Watson) Elliott; granddaughters: Cicely Elliott and Natalie Elliott, and grandson-in-law, Chad Kuhns.

Mrs. Elliott, a retired elementary teacher, taught at Mark Twain Elementary (1974-1989), and the EIU Laboratory School (1969-1974). She also taught school in Indiana, Colorado, and California.

