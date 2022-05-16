Sept. 4, 1924 — May 14, 2022

MATTOON — Betty Irene Hardin, age 97, of Mattoon passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Heartland Senior Living, Neoga.

Funeral services for family and friends will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Brad Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Betty was born on September 4, 1924 in Coles County, IL the daughter of Nard and Martha (Vibbert) Atchley. She married Kenneth Hardin on November 20, 1944 in Reno, NV where Kenny was stationed in the Navy. He preceded her in death on June 26, 2009.

Survivors include her daughters: Cheryl (Keith) White of Neoga, IL and Nancy Grisamore of Sun City, AZ; grandchildren: Rebecca (Kerry) Paige of Glendale, AZ, Sarah White (fiance, Randy Laws) of Neoga, IL and Amanda (Andrew) Wright of Seabrook, SC; nine great-grandchildren: Cody, Jacob and Logan Paige, Brooklyn, Brett and Baylor Matusas, Adrianna, Austin and Asher Wright. In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James D. Atchley; sisters, Elizabeth Hardin, Lucy Fritch and Merty Epperson; and son-in-law, Wayne Grisamore.

Betty was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was known to Brooklyn, Brett and Baylor as "Grandma Grape", instead of great-grandma. Betty will be remembered for her love of cooking, baking and making Christmas candy. There was never a meal without dessert! If you went hungry, it was your own fault.

Betty was a talented seamstress and made beautiful clothing and lots of barbie doll clothes over the years. Betty enjoyed camping, biking and walking. She and Kenny were fortunate to be able to go on several cruises through the years. Betty was a former member of First Christian Church in Mattoon for many years and later Broadway Christian Church. She was also a member of the Y.M.C.A. for many years. Most of all, Betty cherished spending time with her family. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Memorial donations in her honor are suggested to Heartland Senior Living, Neoga. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.