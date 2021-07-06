 Skip to main content
Betty J. Elliott

CHARLESTON, IL — A memorial service for Betty G. Elliott will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive in Charleston. The visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston.

Mrs. Elliott passed away on January 29, 2021 in Pennsylvania.

