Nov. 26, 1935 - July 7, 2022

EL PASO — Betty J. Henry Wheeler, 86, of El Paso, IL, passed away at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

She was born on November 26, 1935, in Arcola, IL, a daughter of Glenn E. and Mabel I. (Williams) Evans. She married Jack M. Henry on March 9, 1956 in Humboldt, IL. He passed away on February 5, 1993. Later she married Paul E. Wheeler, Jr. on January 8, 2005, in El Paso, IL. He passed away.

Survivors include her son, Keith (Erika) Henry of Orlando, FL; daughter, Lorri Craddock of Eureka; Kyle (Natasha) Henry of Nashville, TN; six brothers: James (Diane) Evans, George Evans of El Paso, Richard (Linda) Evans of El Paso, Ronald (Sue) Evans of Peoria, Roger Evans of El Paso, Kevin (Karen) Evans of El Paso; two sisters: Karen (Roger) Curtiss of Pontiac, Peg (Joe) Trempel; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one daughter, Christie Jayne.

Betty retired from DuPont in El Paso as a technician.

She was the church organist for 40 years at the United Methodist Church in El Paso. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and was an active community volunteer.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Humboldt Cemetery in Humboldt, IL. Pastor Greg Boylan will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022, from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling the arrangements for the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to United Methodist Church in El Paso, or El Paso Rescue Squad or American Legion Auxiliary or CommUnity Well. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.