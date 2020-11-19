MATTOON — Betty Jean Cushman, age 87 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 5:40 AM, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Heartland Christian Village in Neoga, IL.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Betty was born on October 7, 1933 in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Roy J. and Josephine (Gavis) Powell. She married the love of her life Kenneth W. Cushman on December 22, 1951 in Mattoon, IL; he preceded her in death on November 15, 2010. Together they had two children, Bradley K. Cushman and Renee L. Cushman. They all welcomed her into Heaven.

She is survived by her loving daughter-in-law, Connie Cushman of Mattoon, IL; four grandchildren: Kenneth R. Cushman (Phylicia) of Mattoon, IL, Adam F. Cushman (Sarah Bukas) of Chicago, IL, Kyla J. Cushman (Tina Downs) of Urbana, IL, Bobbi J. Ballinger (Joe) of Mattoon, IL; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; one brother, Dwight Powell (Sandy) of Trilla, IL; and one niece, Jodi Sue Ritter of Mattoon, IL; three nephews, Steven Ritter of Mattoon, IL, Allen Smith and wife Sondra of Mattoon, IL, Duey Smith of Mattoon, IL; and one great-nephew, Jackson Ritter.